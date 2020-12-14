Opposition heading towards dead end: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said that the government was not worried about the opposition’s resignations, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Sheikh Rasheed said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) was heading towards a dead end. Terming the PDM’s public meeting in Lahore a ‘failed show’, he said that the masses had proved that they stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He maintained that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other PDM leaders had failed to draw in an impressive crowd at the Greater Iqbal Park.

Read More: Opposition parties will never forward their resignations to speaker: Shibli

Earlier on December 11, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had claimed that the opposition parties will never forward their resignations to the speaker.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, he had said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was using “pressure tactics” to get NRO.

The government would never give NRO to the corrupt leaders, he had said, adding that the opposition parties would fail in their designs.

“Their state of mind and bewilderment demonstrates that their politics stands buried,” Faraz had added.

