Opposition leaders deplore use of cluster bombs by India as ‘outrageous’, demand in-camera briefing

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif condemned on Saturday the use of cluster ammunition by Indian troops to target civilians from across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a tweet, the PPP leader termed the use of cluster bombs by Indian army in Kashmir “outrageous.”

“India continues to flout international conventions in its bloody attempt to stifle aspirations of the people of Kashmir. The world continues to ignore human rights catastrophe. This must change if we are to have peace,” he said.

Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army in Kashmir is outrageous. India continues to flout international conventions in its bloody attempt to stifle aspirations of the people of Kashmir. The world continues to ignore human rights catastrophe. This must change if we are to have peace. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 3, 2019

Condemning Indian actions to target the civilian population in Azad and Jammu Kashmir from across the LoC, Shehbaz Sharif in a statement said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing with fire.

He demanded that the government call an in-camera session of Parliament to take the house into confidence over Indian agression.

In a tweet, parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman said: “Cluster ammunition cannot be used on the LOC where innocent civilians are being targeted by India in the most heinous ways. Is @UN not going to reprimand Delhi on its blatant violation of the Convention on Cluster Ammunition, not to mention all international humanitarian laws?”

The Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter earlier today, said “Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable. No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination. Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani. Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed,IA.”

Comments

comments