Opposition leaders remain sick in jail: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, Fridous Ashiq Awan reacting over the statement of Rana Sanaullah said that he should not worry as Model Town incident’s accountability still to come.

The PTI leader said that personal attacks made by PML-N leader prove that he doesn’t have arguments to present in his support.

“Accusations and blame games are an old habit of PML-N. Half thugs are in jails while others have fled away,” she added.

Read More: Asif involved in money laundering, corruption, alleges Dar

She further said that opposition leaders are behind bars due to their own bad deeds, adding that their leadership suddenly become ill after being imprisoned.

“The opposition members become ‘healthy and fit’ after being released from jail and their health becomes more envious after going to London,” she taunted.

Earlier in the day, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving to build Pakistan on the principles of the state of Madina.

Read More: Punjab CM holds meeting with Speaker PA Pervaiz Elahi

In an apparent reference to the Sharif and Zardari families, she said in a tweet that two families violated the sanctity of women by using them as a shield in order to protect corruption, fake accounts and money laundering.

These families need to look at their acts instead of criticising the accountability process, she added.

Comments

comments