Opposition-led APC decides to hold long march in January: sources

ISLAMABAD: The All-Parties Conference (APC), hosted by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has decided to hold a long march next year in January, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The opposition parties have agreed over making new political alliance and decided to hold a long march in January 2021, sources informed ARY News.

It was also agreed in the all parties conference for holding political rallies and public gatherings at the provincial level, according to sources.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said that that there was nothing new in the address of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif during all parties conference (APC) as he had made similar speeches in his ‘Mujhe Kyun Nikala’ rhetoric during 2018 election campaign.

Nawaz Sharif should be asked over his narrative against national institutions,” he said while talking exclusively to ARY NEWS and demanded of the institutions to take notice of his remarks.

He said that Nawaz Sharif looked healthy and fine during his virtual address during the all parties conference (APC) and had mocked the judicial system after the court allowed him to go abroad for treatment.

APC will not provide NRO’

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill slammed the opposition leaders, saying that they were allowed to organise all parties conferences (APCs) as many as they want, however, NRO will not be given to the corruption persons.

Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference today, said that the accountability process will be continued against the corruption persons and such elements will be taken to task by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Gill said that it is a long journey to hold the elites of the country accountable before the nation.

