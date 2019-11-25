Opposition misleading people on foreign funding case: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that opposition parties were misleading people on foreign funding case, ARY News reproved.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had submitted all the details to the Election Commission of Pakistan and it will get clean chit in foreign funding case, a source quoted Prime Minister Khan as having said.

The prime minister said that both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) made money via money laundering.

Presiding over the spokespersons meeting, PM Imran directed to update the masses about all the aspects of the foreign funding case.

Talking about opposition’s protest and APC, PM Imran said, “Masses have rejected the opposition’s protest call.”

He said that the opposition has lost people’s confidence and it will have to wait for four more years. Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umer and Farrukh Habib will address a press conference tomorrow and update the masses about the foreign funding case.

Read More: Opposition to regret in PTI foreign funding case: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Earlier on November 23, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the opposition parties had become an example of political hypocrisy.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in her tweet had lamented the opposition parties were hurling political threats to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under a new guise.

