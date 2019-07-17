Opposition moves resolution against ‘burial tax’ in Punjab

LAHORE: An opposition member has filed a resolution against proposed government move to impose tax on burial in graveyards in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An opposition member of Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal, has filed a resolution in the provincial assembly, criticizing the government’s proposal to impose 1500 rupees tax on burial of deceased at cemeteries in the province.

The resolution also condemns fixing time schedule for burial at graveyards.

The resolution submitted at the assembly’s secretariat said that under the proposal the government will receive Rs. 1500 fee for an adult and 1000 rupees for a minor’s burial at the government’s graveyards.

The government has also proposed a time schedule for burial at graveyards under which the bodies could not be buried at midnight between 2:00 AM to 5:00 in the morning.

The families that will violate the time schedule would have to pay an additional fee of 2000 rupees to the authorities, according to the proposed legislation.

The resolution terms the proposed tax on burial as ‘unlawful’ and violation of the religious teachings and demands withdrawal of the proposed legislation.

