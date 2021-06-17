ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have decided to withdraw a no-confidence motion against National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter informed ARY News that the opposition decided to withdraw the no-confidence motion against Suri after they failed to secure the required numbers to oust the deputy speaker.

The opposition needed the support of 172 to de-seat the NA deputy speaker, while currently, the number of opposition members stands at 163.

Also Read: Shehbaz again fails to deliver budget speech as ruckus mars NA session

The National Assembly sessions over the past three days have been marred by brawls and exchanges of abuse and heated words between the treasury and opposition lawmakers.

However, on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, resumed and completed his budget speech.

Read More: Govt finalises strategy to foil no-confidence move against NA deputy speaker

The opposition had filed a no-confidence resolution against the deputy speaker last week.

The no-confidence move against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers Khurram Dastgir Khan and Muhammad Javed Abbasi under Rule 12 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

The resolution – which demands the removal of the NA Deputy Speaker- was signed by the lawmakers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N.

The opposition lawmakers accused Qasim Suri of running the house “illegally”. They said that Qasim Suri had continued NA proceedings despite the opposition lawmakers pointed out the lack of quorum in the house.

Comments

comments