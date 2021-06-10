Opposition submits no-trust motion against NA deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: Opposition on Thursday submitted a no-confidence resolution against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the details, the no-trust resolution against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers Khurram Dastgir Khan and Muhammad Javed Abbasi under Rule 12 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

The sources said that the resolution – which demands the removal of the NA Deputy Speaker- was signed by the lawmakers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N.

The opposition lawmakers accused Qasim Suri of running the house “illegally”. They said that Qasim Suri had continued NA proceedings despite the opposition lawmakers pointed out the lack of quorum in the house.

The report is being updated————————————

Comments

comments