Opposition not interested in relief for masses, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Slamming opposition parties, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz said on Friday they are not interested in provision of any relief to the masses.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, he said the opposition opposed a bill seeking an increase in the number of judges in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“It became clear today that the opposition doesn’t want any relief for public,” Faraz said, accusing opposition politicians of trying to protect their ill-gotten money.

He alleged opposition members wanted to save their leaders from cases, adding the Pakistan People’s Party and all other opposition parties are confused.

The senator said previous governments’ policies ruined the country’s economy.

It is noteworthy that the Senate earlier today passed a resolution, denouncing filing of references against two judges before the Supreme Judicial Council.

“While supporting across the board accountability, the Senate feels that these targeted references are mala fide and politically motivated. They are a direct attack on the independence of judiciary and are aimed at stifling the voices of reason, truth and justice in the highest judiciary.”

“The Senate expresses its full solidarity with the judiciary, lawyers elected representation and Bar Councils of the country and we are with them in this struggle,” read the resolution.

