Opposition parties set strategy about opposing budget passage

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have decided to vehemently protest against the budget in the National Assembly session on Friday, quoting sources ARY News reported.

A joint parliamentary meeting of the opposition parties chaired by Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif decided that the opposition members will attend the NA session with black arm bends, sources said.

The opposition meeting also decided to chant anti-budget slogans during the lower house session including “budget rejected” slogan, sources further said.

According to sources, the opposition parties decided to become the “voice of people” in the NA session.

The meeting was attended by Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Khursheed Shah, Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar, Nafeesa Shah, Birjis Tahir, Pervaiz Ashraf, Ayaz Sadiq and other opposition members.

The opposition members discussed and decided a joint strategy with regard to opposing the passage of the budget.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif urged the opposition members to ensure their presence during the counting over budget proposals.

“Some of the members were absent yesterday, which is not appropriate,” Sharif said.

The joint opposition will take notice of the members who will remain repeatedly absent, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here, the opposition parties have decided not to allow the government to get passage of the federal budget from the National Assembly.

