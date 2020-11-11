Opposition peddling Indian narrative for personal interests: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that opposition leaders were speaking the language of the ‘country’s enemies’ for their personal interests, ARY News reported.

During a meeting with government spokespersons, PM Imran said that the opposition was even doing politics on the issues pertaining to national security. He maintained that the real face of the opposition had already been exposed before the nation.

The opposition was worried owing to the country’s positive economic indicators, the prime minister said and claimed that the prices of sugar and wheat will go down within a few days. He said that the provincial governments were taking effective measures to bring down the prices of essential items.

According to survey reports, PTI was leading the polls in Gilgit-Baltistan, PM Imran added.

Earlier on November 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was peddling India’s narrative to divert attention from his mega corruption.

Addressing a public meeting in Hafizabad, PM Imran had said that Nawaz Sharif was hatching conspiracies against Pakistan Army and the state institutions.

Lashing out at the PML-N supremo, PM Imran Khan had reiterated that he will bring all the corrupt elements to justice.

