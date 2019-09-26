Opposition seeks issuance of production orders for jailed leaders

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has submitted application to the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for the issuance of production orders for the jailed top leaders, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The application read that Asif Ali Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and other legislators are currently under custody, hence the speaker is requested to issue production orders to ensure their presence in the upcoming NA session commencing from September 30.

The application also stated that the nationals belonging to the constituencies of jailed legislators are deprived for their representation in the assembly. It added that the position of speaker implied to adopt impartiality and Asad Qaiser is called for the issuance of production orders as the custodian of the house.

Earlier on September 21, the Ministry of Law and Justice had decided to amend the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly (NA) regarding the issuance of the production orders of members of the house, sources told ARY News.

According to sources, amendments will be made in Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure. The amendment draft will be prepared in the next few weeks. The changes in the rules will restrict parliamentarians, involved in corruption cases, from getting production orders.

It may be noted that the law ministry has decided to finalise amended draft in this regard on the request of the Assembly Secretariat.

Several politicians and leaders of political parties are being probed for corruption by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other anti-graft bodies in separate cases.

