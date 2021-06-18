Opposition’s protest outside PA: Balochistan home minister orders inquiry

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau has ordered a thorough investigation into the opposition’s protest outside the provincial assembly’s building during the budget session today, ARY News reported on Friday.

Ziaullah Langau expressed serious concerns over the Balochistan Assembly incident as the opposition lawmakers clashed with police forces at the assembly’s gate and tried to block passage for the government lawmakers ahead of the budget’s session.

The home minister directed the additional chief secretary of interior to hold an inquiry into the incident and submit a report. Langau said that the opposition legislators have used foul language during the Balochistan Assembly’s budget session.

He announced that action will be taken against the responsible persons.

In a bid to stop the provincial finance minister from presenting the budget, opposition’s lawmakers held a sit-in outside the Balochistan Assembly‘s building.

Read: Balochistan govt unveils Rs584 bln budget for new fiscal year

According to the details, women legislators belonging to the opposition parties staged a sit-in outside the provincial assembly and refused to give way despite many requests by the administration.

The atmosphere turned tense after the opposition’s lawyers stopped the assistant commissioner from entering the provincial assembly. They started throwing flowerpots and stones at the security officials and government lawmakers.

Clashes erupted between the police and the opposition lawmaker when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived at the assembly. The opposition MPA’s were of the view that they will not let the budget session to be held.

Meanwhile, the opposition lawmakers locked all four gates of the provincial assembly to prevent the budget session from taking place.

However, the chief minister and few other ministers managed to enter the assembly. MPA Abdul Wahid Siddique injured during the clashes with police and was shifted to the hospital, said sources.

Earlier in the day, the opposition parties announced to surround the Balochistan Assembly building on the eve of the provincial budget session.

