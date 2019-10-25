Opposition protests over adjournment of Sindh Assembly session

KARACHI: Recently elected opposition member Moazzam Ali Abbasi could not take oath of the office on Friday as Speaker Sindh Assembly adjourned the session due to lack quorum, ARY News reported.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Moazzam Abbasi had defeated Pakistan People’s Party’s Jameel Ahmed Soomro in October 17 by election in Larkana.

Opposition benches criticized the decision of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani for adjourning Sindh Assembly session of the legislature.

The members of opposition in assembly blasted the speaker’s decision. “A member of the house could not take oath if he has defeated the People’s Party,” Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Haleem Adil Shaikh questioned. “The PPP has adopted an undemocratic attitude,” the PTI member said.

The opposition members staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly premises to protest over the government’s alleged “callous attitude” by disallowing Moazzam Ali Abbasi to take oath as member of the house today.

Earlier, the opposition members warmly received Abbasi by showering floral petals on him, when he reached to Sindh Assembly today.

Moazzam Ali Abbasi defeated Jameel Ahmed Soomro, who is political secretary of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in by election at Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-11 in Larkana.

Bilawal Bhutto had announced to challenge the election results of the by-polls alleging vote-rigging in the election.

