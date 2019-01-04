ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah has advised opposition members of the Parliament, to refrain from meeting with the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Friday.

In his statement issued here on Friday, the PPP leader termed the expected meeting of the opposition’s lawmakers with NAB chairman by visiting his office, against the sanctity of the parliament.

“Members of the opposition parties should avoid meeting with the chairman of anti-graft watch dog body,” Shah continued.

He said Mr Iqbal can be summoned in whole house committee of the Parliament for an in-camera briefing.

Shah maintained the meeting will not bring any fruits; the law will take its due course, “The NAB law should be amended if we were in majority,” he asserted.

Mr Javed Iqbal on Tuesday (December 18) had agreed to meet political leaders of the country.

According to NAB’s spokesperson, Mr Javed Iqbal is ready to meet political personalities of the country, after a letter penned by leaders hailing from the opposition benches of the parliament.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Akhtar Mengal, Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal and Asad Mehmood requested Chairman NAB for a meeting by writing a letter.

Many political leaders including, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and others are facing corruption charges.

Comments

comments