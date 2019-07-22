Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to meet today

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee to meet on Monday (today) in Islamabad, to chalk out the strategy for the July 25 protest, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting will be presided over by the Chairman of Rehbar Committee, Akram Durrani to finalise the opposition parties’ strategy for the protest on July 25.

In the last meeting of the Rehbar Committee that took place on July 11, Mir Hasil Bizenjo was nominated as opposition parties’ candidate for Chairman Senate office.

Addressing a press conference, after the Rehbar Committee session, Akram Durrani had said that the opposition parties had agreed over the name of Hasil Bizenjo and members of all opposition parties’ will vote for him.

He said that efforts would also be made to get votes from other parties.

Two names from Balochistan Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and Mir Kabir Shahi were under consideration of the opposition leaders and they have reached to consensus over the name of Mir Hasil Khan, a scion of the political family from Naal in Balochistan’s Khuzdar region and son of Late Mir Ghaus Bux Bizenjo.

The opposition’s 11-member Rahbar Committee had earlier announced consensus to remove the chairman Senate.

