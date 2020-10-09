Opposition will never resign from assemblies: Fawad Chaudhry   

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the opposition will never resign from assemblies and if it happens then only 18 to 20 members from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will resign from their seats, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, Fawad Chaudhry said that any protest movement by opposition parties will bring economic instability in the country.

“How Pakistan will be portrayed internationally when opposition will bring seminary students on Islamabad roads,” he said.

Highlighting groupings in PML-N ranks, Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi group wanted Shehbaz Sharif in jail to pursue their political agenda.

He further rejected the role of the PTI-led government in the treason case against PML-N leaders and said that the federal government has also clearly denied that it has nothing to do with the FIR in Lahore.

Read More: Opposition parties only want to save their corruption: PM Imran Khan

“PML-N has registered terrorism cases against PTI leaders during their tenure and now they are raising hue and cry of political victimization over cases against them,” he lamented.

He further highlighted the hypocrisy of PML-N over demanding democracy in the country and neglecting it within the party. “How could they elect a president without holding the election process within the party?” Fawad Chaudhry asked.

