Opposition divided over resignation issue, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Tuesday lamented PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and said that the daughter of an absconder is lecturing them on how to run the affairs of the state, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a press conference, Shibli Faraz said that the opposition had promoted a society where respect is owned through money and they could never desire for the country to stand on its own feet.

“It was due to their policies that employments were awarded on favoritism and recommendations,” he said.

Warning over the second COVID-19 wave, Shibli Faraz said that it was far more dangerous than the first wave, and a non-serious attitude in implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs would lead to strict restrictions on movement.

“Next two months are important in this regard owing to the upcoming winter season,” he said adding that lack of seriousness on COVID-19 SOPs has already taken a toll on the health facilities.

Speaking on the shortage of oxygen supply at Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar that led to the death of six patients, the chief minister said that they have directed the province to store suitable oxygen reserves to avoid such incidents in the future.

Shibli Faraz also lamented the opposition over the protest movement during the pandemic and asked them to refrain from behaving irresponsibly.

“They have no agenda for the public welfare and only came out serve their vested interests,” he said adding that they were the same people who remained in power during previous tenures.

The information minister further lamented the opposition and said that they have accepted results of constituencies where they are declared successful and are raising a hue and cry over the other seats.

“Since PPP won the Sindh province, there was no rigging in these polls but from other seats, they are raising a hue and cry over rigging and same applies for Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N,” he said and added the opposition is no one to ask the incumbent government to go home.

He said that the opposition is divided over the issue of the resignation as Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz would go for the resignations as they are not part of the parliamentary politics.

