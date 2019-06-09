Opposition needs to show responsible attitude in parliament: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday said the opposition needed to show a responsible attitude in the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Firdous said that parliament was the proper place for addressing the national issues.

Dr. Firdous asked leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to show courage and sincerity with the nation and face the cases against him.

Criticizing the leadership of PML-N, Dr. Firdous said the current inflation was the result of corruption and bad governance of previous governments.

She said that it was for the first time in history of Pakistan that corrupt and powerful were being brought to justice.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, welcoming PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif upon his return from the UK, had claimed that he had made efforts to get an NRO-like deal during his stay in London.

In a series of tweets, she had expressed the hope that the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly would face the cases against him.

