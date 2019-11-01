Opposition scares of reforms, welfare agenda of PTI’s govt: Dr Firdous     

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the opposition felt no pain of the masses but they were scared of the reforms and welfare agenda of the incumbent government.

Talking to journalists after visiting District Courts Islamabad on the direction of the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Dr Firdous said that for the first time in the country’s history a march had been organized to protect corruption.

She asked the organizers of the march to respect the agreement reached with the government and not create difficulties for the residents of the capital, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said, “The government has not created any hurdles in the way of the JUI (F)’s protestors rather provided them all the facilities including water and electricity to the protest place of their choice.”

The special assistant said that the government had fulfilled its democratic posture but lamented that the opposition parties which never get tired of preaching the message of democracy have taken out a rally against a democratic government.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the world institutions including the World Bank were also acknowledging the improvements brought by the government on the economic front.

Dr. Firdous sai that the government was implementing a reform agenda to improve judicial system and ensure dispensation of speedy justice.

Responding to a question, she said that the government brought women inheritance law and code of civil procedure to ensure provision of property rights to women and decision of civil cases swiftly.

