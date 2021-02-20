PML-N Senator tables resolution against presidential order for open-ballot

ISLAMABAD: The Senate opposition leader Raja Zafarul Haq tabled in Saturday’s session a resolution over the presidential ordinance decreeing open-ballot in the poll-bound upper house of the parliament, ARY News reported.

According to the details reported on the session today, the resolution was tabled on the requisition of opposition which opposed the presidential ordinance on imposing open ballots in the Senate elections scheduled soon.

The purpose of the resolution is to make sure the polls are held in line with the Constitution, said the Senate opposition leader.

He said the government has put everyone in a predicament as shortly after it reached out to the apex court requesting open-ballots, a presidential order decrees it without even awaiting the response on the plea. There’s neither time now, nor has the parliament and election body enough time to make arrangements accordingly.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, the polls in Senate polls must be carried out with secret balloting.

Expanding on the resolution tabled today, ex-chairman Senate Senator Raza Rabbani said the presidential ordinance has not been presented in the parliaments in spite of the ruling by the incumbent house chairman.

Senator Rabbani further said President Arif Alvi has violated article 89 of the Constitution which should entail his impeachment. He said important state pillars and institutions have been used to serve political agenda based on personal interest and thus such a president should face impeachment.

READ: PPP’s Palwasha Khan provides ’empty plot’ address on Senate nomination

Endorsing the PPP senator’s proposal of bringing a resolution on impeaching the President, another senator for Jamat e Islami Mushtaq Ahmed said the demand is only fair as this parliament costs the exchequer Rs40 million a day and despite this if the government will run the affairs by crossing the houses, then they should be padlocked.

Responding to the demands by the opposition, the adviser on parliamentary affairs to the PM Babar Awan said it was not in good taste to suggest the President has violated the constitution, adding that call in impeachment all you want for it will result in failure no matter.

Comments

comments