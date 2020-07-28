Opposition not seeking any relief from fed govt: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the opposition was not asking for any relief from the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking after meeting with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at his Model Town residence in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif said that they have submitted their suggestions to the government for amendments in NAB law.

We have suffered from a nexus of government and NAB during the past two years, he said adding that it has been exposed as to how NAB was used to silence the opposition parties.

The opposition leader said that the amendments were suggested in the accountability law in light of the apex court’s recent remarks against the accountability watchdog. “Besides court, top legal experts have also called for a complete revisit of the NAB laws,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif further lamented NAB’s silence over wrongdoings in federal and KP governments’ projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto blamed the incumbent government for giving more NROs than any other previous government.

After giving NRO in sugar and BRT scandal, they are now bent upon facilitating Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the PPP chairman said.

He announced to give good news to the nation after a Rehbar committee meeting scheduled after Eid ul Azha and urged upon all opposition parties to unite on a single platform against the incumbent government.

It is pertinent to mention here that a movement in opposition politics came to light on Monday after Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and reports emerged that Bilawal Bhutto would also be visiting the capital city today.

