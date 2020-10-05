ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition on Monday submitted a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat seeking to summon National Assembly session to discuss issues of national importance.

The joint opposition has requisitioned the NA session to discuss the arrest of leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif, rape cases and hike in prices, sources said.

The requisition has been signed by 125 members of the opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party.

The NA session has been summoned under Article 54 (iii) of the constitution, the signatories of the requisition said.

The speaker is constitutionally bound to summon the session of the National Assembly on the requisition within 14 days.

According to sources, the opposition parties have decided to initiate an anti-government momentum in and outside the parliament.

On September 20, the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and announced to hold its first rally in Quetta.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been named as head of the opposition alliance.

