Opposition submits requisition for Balochistan Assembly session

QUETTA: The opposition parties have submitted a requisition for the session of Balochistan Assembly at the secretariat here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The opposition parties demanding a session of the assembly to debate over the key problems faced by the province including price hike, law and order and low gas pressure in the legislature.

A previous requisition of the opposition for the session of Balochistan Assembly was rejected by the speaker.

Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had turned down opposition parties’ requisition to summon the provincial assembly session, saying that he could not summon a meeting of the provincial assembly due to unfulfilled constitutional requirement.

“In case of requisitioning an assembly session, the application should carry signatures of at least 17 provincial lawmakers,” he said adding that two lawmakers, who signed the application were facing suspension from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over not declaring their assets.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s government was recently facing a rift within the provincial ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Speaker, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had submitted a privilege motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti and provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, all of them members of the BAP.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, also from Balochistan, had advised the opposing sides of the party for mutual dialogue to resolve the contentious issues.

Comments

comments