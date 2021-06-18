Opposition announces to surround Balochistan Assembly today

QUETTA: The opposition parties have announced to surround Balochistan Assembly building on the eve of provincial budget session scheduled to be held today (Friday), ARY News reported.

The opposition parties alliance is observing a sit-in outside the provincial assembly for last four days for ignoring their proposals in the upcoming budget.

The budget session of the provincial assembly is set to take place at 4 pm today. Following the announcement of the opposition leaders, the roads going to the provincial assembly have been completely sealed by placing containers.

Owing to blockage of the roads going to the red zone, massive traffic jam is being witnessed in Quetta.

Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly, Malik Sikandar Advocate has said that the incumbent government has completed neglected their recommendations for the upcoming budget.

“Government is distributing funds among non-elected representatives and party workers.” Malik Sikandar said.

Budget 2021-22

The Balochistan government will present its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 worth more than Rs500 billion while the development outlay will be over Rs138 billion and the total amount of budgeted expenditures is more than Rs370 billion.

The provincial government is likely to allocate Rs90 billion for education and Rs60 billion for law and order.

Sources added that the Balochistan government will also unveil projects for public welfare in the new budget including the health insurance card scheme, establishment of Balochistan Enterprise Development Fund, a support fund for differently-abled persons, Apna Ghar scheme and housing finance fund for the provincial employees.

