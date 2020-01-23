Web Analytics
Opposition walks out in protest over ombudsman appointment row

KARACHI: Provincial assembly proceedings in Sindh today (Thursday) saw the opposition parties walkout in protest over a disagreement on appointment of the provincial ombudsman, ARY News reported.

According to details, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had tendered his reservations on the key appointment which were discarded by the Sindh government in the assembly session.

Governor Sindh had contended that the bill empowered the Chief Minister to appoint the ombudsman of his choosing whereas it should be the governor’s prerogative to make the appointment.

A hotly contested bill on the matter was approved in the favour the provincial government and Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah who is now legally allowed to be solely responsible for the appointment on the position.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) all staged walkouts from the assembly as a sign of protest on the ruling.

