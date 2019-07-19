ISLAMABAD: Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo on Friday said that the opposition will not come under any pressure to withdraw from its move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

Talking to media with other opposition senators on side, Hasil Bizenjo, the opposition candidate for the top seat of the upper house, said that the majority of Senate backing the opposition demand adding that the no-trust move against the chairman has succeed.

He said incumbent chairman of Senate is a representative of the government. “If the government will try to impede in the no-confidence motion, it will be the violation of constitution.”

He said the arrest of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was a ploy to exert pressure but the opposition will not accept any pressure.

Bizenjo said that the opposition has submitted its reply to the letter of the Chairman at the Senate Secretariat, details of which will be released to the media.

He said that opposition in its reply said that the chairman could not chair the session, which will proceed over the no-trust motion against him. Any other member of the house will chair that session of the upper house.

He said the ‘numbers game’ for the no-confidence move against chairman was complete.

Senator Ghafoor Hyderi talking to media on the occasion said, “We don’t want any fight, we enjoy a clear majority over the issue.” The government is using delaying tactics over the matter, he said.

Senator Usman Kakar said that the majority of Senate wants to see Mir Hasil Bizenjo as chairman of the house.

