Opposition parties should work for welfare of common man: Asad Qaiser  

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday urged opposition parties to set aside personal vendetta and work for welfare of common man, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking in a private news channel program, Qaiser said there was need to discharge responsibilities collectively for addressing water crisis, economic and agriculture condition.

The speaker said there must be debate on national challenges and in this regard, united efforts were needed to achieve the objectives.

Commenting on vote of no confidence move against Chairman Senate, he said it was the victory of Senate working relationship which Sadiq Sanjrani maintained throughout the year with humble attitude.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani survives no-confidence motion in Senate

Earlier in the day, Sadiq Sanjrani would continue to serve as the Senate Chairman following the failure of Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him.

As per details, 50 votes had been cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the upper house. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

At the onset of the session, 64 senators had favoured the no-trust motion tabled by Raja Zafarul Haq, following which, the polling kicked off in the Senate.

