Opposition’s all parties conference today to work out anti-govt strategy

ISLAMABAD: The opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) will be held today (Wednesday) to work out a strategy for launching a movement against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called the conference.

The APC will work out a plan to prevent the passage of the budget for the new fiscal year in the National Assembly and try to evolve a consensus for launching a drive against the government.

Leaders of opposition parties, including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and the Aftab Sherpao-led Qaumi Watan Party (QWT) will attend the meet.

It is not clear whether Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), an important partner of the PTI-led coalition government, will attend the APC or not. Fazl had reportedly claimed that Mengal has assured him of his presence at the APC.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has already announced not to participate in the conference.

PPP delegation

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had earlier on Tuesday announced a five-member delegation to attend the APC.

Well-informed sources within the party told ARY News that the PPP’s delegation comprised former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar.

The sources further said, “PPP has convened its parliamentary party meeting at 10 am today to mull over the participation of its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the APC.

The PPP parliamentary meeting would also devise strategy to block the budget’s approval in the parliament.

