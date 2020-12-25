Opposition’s campaign dying on its own: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) campaign was dying on its own, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said that the contradictory statements being made by the PDM leaders suggest that their campaign is going to last.

He maintained that the dissenting voices within the JUI-F, including that of Maulana Akhtar Sherani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, prove that the party head has been pursuing his vested interests.

The minister said the opposition leaders did not go to any constitutional forum to register their complaint of any alleged rigging in the last elections but rather resorted to activities aimed at destabilizing the country.

Read More: ‘Opposition is now running away from resignations’: PM Imran

Earlier on December 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was running away from submitting its lawmakers’ resignations to the speakers of the respective assemblies.

Presiding over a meeting of his party and government spokespersons, PM Imran Khan had said that the opposition’s alliance will be broken soon due to their internal differences.

The prime minister had said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as he had no answer to the questions pertaining to the corruption and assets beyond his known source of income.

