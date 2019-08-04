Opposition’s lawmaker expressed anger with their leadership in Senate polls: CM Kamal   

QUETTA: Terming allegations of horse-trading baseless, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the opposition’s lawmakers had expressed annoyance with their leadership during the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists after laying floral wreath at Yadgar-e–Shuhada of police in Quetta, Jam Kamal categorically rejected the rumors about change of government in Balochistan.

He claimed to have a clear majority in the provincial assembly. The chief minister said that the opposition should perform as per its mandate.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani survives no-confidence motion in Senate

Earlier on August 1, Sadiq Sanjrani would continue to serve as the Senate Chairman following the failure of opposition’s no-confidence motion against him.

As per details, 50 votes were cast in favor of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion had been taken place in the upper house. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman. At the onset of the session, 64 senators had favoured the no-trust motion tabled by Raja Zafarul Haq, following which, the polling had been kicked off in the Senate.

