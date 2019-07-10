Opposition’s committee to decide name for new Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: A session of ‘Rehbar Committee’ comprising leaders of the opposition parties will be held on Thursday (tomorrow) in order to finalise name for the new Senate chairman, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that the names of senators Mir Kabeer and Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo belonging to the National Party (NP) are under consideration for the top position in the Upper House.

Sources added that the new Senate chairman is likely to be nominated from Balochistan province.

Earlier on July 9, the opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate Secretariat.

The resolution submitted by the opposition parties is signed by 38 senators, while a resolution to requisite the session of the upper house of the Parliament, was also submitted.

According to the rules, the session should be called within seven days after the submission of the session requisition.

“Sadiq Sanjrani will be asked to step down from the Senate chairmanship”, the sources said, else no-confidence move will be tabled against him.

The 11-member opposition’s Rehbar Committee had announced consensus to remove the chairman Senate.

Later to this development, it emerged that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had decided against stepping down from his office against the backdrop of the combined opposition’s bid to move a no-trust motion in the Upper House of the Parliament to oust him.

Sources relayed Sanjrani took this decision after assurance of support from the government’s allied parties.

