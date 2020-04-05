ISLAMABAD: Former spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the frenzy among opposition ranks after FIA probe against hoarders and profiteers is palpable, ARY News reported.

Gill said that all of the opposition is now scared that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s slogan of accountability is not a hollow promise, rather a stark reality.

Shahbaz Gill added that the opposition is distraught and scared of the fact that no one shall be spared, everyone regardless of personal or political affiliation will be caught and held accountable.

The politician said that justice will be assimilated to all parties found guilty and without remorse.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that preliminary reports into sudden price hikes of sugar and wheat have been released immediately without alteration and tampering, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter PM Imran Khan said that he awaits detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on April 25.

“I await the detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on 25 April, before taking action. InshaAllah, after these reports come out no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public,” he said in a Tweet.

He further said that previous political leadership, because of their vested interests and compromises, lacked the moral courage to order and release such reports.

