Opposition’s Rehbar committee announces end to countrywide sit-ins

ISLAMABAD: The opposition’s Rehbar Committee on Tuesday announced an end to anti-government sit-ins being staged in various parts of the country, directing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers to open all blocked roads.

Addressing a press conference, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is the convener of the committee, unveiled ‘Plan C’ under which the opposition will hold joint public rallies at the district level.

Last Wednesday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called off the sit-in in Islamabad after 13 days and announced to block highways and roads across the country under its Plan B to press the government into accepting his demands.

Durrani said roads will not be blocked so that people will not have to face hardship and inconvenience.

He said the incumbent government was perplexed over the opposition’s drive against it.

He added the Rehbar committee in today’s meet put forth suggestions to call an all-parties conference to discuss a future strategy.

Earlier, on Nov 13, Maulana Fazl, ending Islamabad sit-in, had appealed to JUI-F workers to come on streets and record a protest as Plan-B of the party.

