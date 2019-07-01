Opposition’s unnatural alliance to soon come to its logical end: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said that opposition parties were not sincere with each other and added that their unnatural alliance will soon come to its logical end, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued by his office, CM Buzdar said that the opposition was facing disintegration after the failure of the all parties conference (APC) called by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Fazal ur Rehman.

The attitude of the opposition, inside and outside the parliament, was undemocratic, he said and criticized the former rulers for ignoring basic rights of the people.

The chief minister said, “The incumbent government has focused on human development instead of wasting resources on self-projection schemes.”

Earlier on June 26, Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda had said that the All Parties Conference (APC) had no substance.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Vawda had said: “Today’s APC’s result was as expected, they came, they talked and they left.”

The minister had claimed that he had foretold that the opposition may sit together against the government but could never be truly together.

