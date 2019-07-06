Optical illusion will make you see this like a beach scene

The viral photo making rounds on social media platforms is being perceived by the majority of people like a beach or shoreline under a moody sky, but it is actually a broken door of car.

The illusionary picture was shared on Twitter with a caption, ‘If you can see a beach, ocean sky, rocks and stars then you are an artist,’ which troubled many people to detect its reality.

“But it’s not a painting its lower part of the car gate which needs to be repaired. [sic]”

Despite mentioning its reality, the viewers face complication to accept it as a broken car door which actually needed a repair.

Let’s see it again.

A Reddit user made an interesting comment, saying, “I can still see the beach. I can see the car if I want, but the beach is better.”

