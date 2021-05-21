Optical illusion video shows man leaping up into the sky

This optical illusion video showing a man leaping up into the sky has baffled the internet.

Originally shared on Reddit, the optical illusion video shows a man making a big ‘leap’ of faith from a cliff. However, one can see the clouds below giving the impression that he is ‘jumping’ into the sky.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dressed in all black, the man does a backflip and jumps. At first, it looks like the video could be in reverse as he is ‘leaping’ into the sky. When he completes the jump, it is proven that he had actually plunged into the sea.

The viral video confused netizens a lot. For many, it felt like he was in a video game. Later, it was ascertained that the video took place in Germany’s Ostallgau, Times Now News reported.

The man had jumped into the famous Lake Alpsee. The water is so still and clear that the clouds were reflected, giving the impression that he ‘leaped’ into the sky.

