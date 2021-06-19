Rectangles Or Trapezoid? Viral video shows how optical illusion tricks your brain

A video has gone viral on social media that showed a man demonstrating how the optical illusions trick the brain by trapezoid vertically from a wire so it rotates in 360 degrees freely.

The video was shared on Twitter, captioned: “this illusion broke my brain.”

It showed Deane Hutton who hosted an Australian program called ‘The Curiosity Show’ to demonstrate how optical illusions make the brain spin.

During the demonstration, the longer side is showcased more prominently as it is the closest and later the shape turns into a rectangle.

this illusion broke my brain 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BvgO2TcwFE — drewcoffman.eth 𝕚𝕤 𝕠𝕟𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖 🟢 (@DrewCoffman) June 14, 2021

The video has stunned the netizens who watch the shape keeps shifting from a rectangle to trapezoid as it keeps turning.

