Orange Line ‘a gift for Lahore’, should be completed on time: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday ordered timely completion of the Orange Line train project in Lahore, ARY News reported.

A Supreme Court’s bench headed by the CJP, heard the case related to Orange Line project in the federal capital today.

Ordering the contractor of the project, for its timely completion, the CJP warned that the non completion of the project on the announced dates will termed as contempt of the court.

The counsel of the contractor Naeem Bukhari, said they are not being paid for the construction work, to this the CJP asked Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to deposit the cheque in the court.

“The contractor can receive the cheque from the court after depositing bank guarantee,” the CJP remarked.

Terming the Orange Line train project,’ a gift for the people of Lahore’, CJP Nisar said he would love to travel in the train after its inauguration.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till Wednesday, January 16.

Dismissing the reports that Orange Line train project being shut, Punjab’s Senior Minister Aleem Khan, earlier in the day had said, “The ‘emperor’ has left, wasting public money to the core,” he said while indirectly referring to the former CM Punjab.

He informed that the project will be completed by June or July. “The project is a white elephant, but we will continue it under compulsion,” added.

The Orange Line project

The Orange Line project, is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passenger daily.

Though it is frequently mentioned as a part of the wider China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Orange line is being financed by the Government of Punjab.

