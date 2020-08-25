Punjab govt to launch Orange Line Metro train project in October: sources

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to publically launch Orange Line Metro train project in Lahore in the last week of October this year, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the provincial cabinet will give a final nod for the transportation fare of the metro service. “Technical works on the 25-kilometre long route of the Orange Line Metro project has been completed,” they said.

During a meeting in January this year, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar decided to forward the operational and maintenance contract of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project to the law department for a legal opinion.

He said that fare would be according to the capacity of the common man and final approval will be given by the Punjab cabinet.

Briefing the meeting, secretary transport said that a Chinese company NORINCO International has won the operational and maintenance contract.

The Orange Line project

The Orange Line project, is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.

Though it is frequently mentioned as a part of the wider China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Orange line is being financed by the Government of Punjab.

