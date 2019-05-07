Orange Line project audit report reveals billions of rupees irregularities

LAHORE: Special audit report of the Orange Line Metro Train project has been submitted to the federal government on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The report has revealed loss to the national exchequer and alleged irregularities worth billions of rupees.

The report disclosed that important record about where the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had spent funds had been missing. The report said no framework agreement existed between the federal and provincial governments.

The audit report said alleged payment of Rs2 billion had been made with regard to civil works. It said sub-contractors were granted several contracts without any approval.

The report said a loss of 1,528,000 US dollars had been incurred to the national exchequer. It said more than 1.4 million dollars had been spent on the basis of favoritism with regard to project allowance.

On April 16, hearing the case related to delay in completion of the Orange Line Metro Train project, the Supreme Court (SC) Justice Azmat Saeed had remarked that the said work on the project should not stop because of funds.

A three member bench of the Supreme Court had taken up the case.

Observing the delay in the completion work, Justice Azmat Saeed had warned that the matter can be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as the company failed to fulfill its deadline.

“The company assured the completion of the project by April 15”, he had continued.

