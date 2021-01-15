VIDEO: Orange Line Metro Train staffers brutally beats up labourers

LAHORE: A disturbing video of Orange Line Metro Train security officials brutally beating labourers has gone viral on social media.

In a video making rounds on social media, it can be seen that the security officials are torturing workers who took shelter beneath the Orange Line Metro Train project in the chilly weather.

According to police, the labourers started fire under Awan Town station of Lahore’s Orange Line in order to protect themselves from cold weather.

WARNING: Disturbing Video

After the video of staffer beating labourers went viral on social media, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The CM ordered for holding an investigation and taking legal action against the accused.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the police have arrested five persons involved in the incident.

