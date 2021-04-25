A 14-year-old orphaned boy was tortured to death by his employer in Egypt after he demanded his daily wage of 50 Egyptian pounds.

A teenage orphaned boy has died after allegedly being subjected to torture to two hours by his employer for demanding his daily wage.

According to Gulf News, the boy, Saleh tamer, was working at a poultry slaughterhouse for seven months in Mit Suhail village in the Sharqia governorate.

It emerged that the employer had continuously tortured Saleh Tamer for 120 minutes, leaving him dead inside the slaughterhouse.

Police investigators revealed that “the victim’s torture party began when he asked the slaughterhouse owners to give him his daily wage the previous day, saying that he can no longer continue working at the slaughterhouse because someone was harassing him and pressuring him throughout the day for continuous work without rest.”

The suspects started beating and torturing the child with fire causing his health condition to deteriorate seriously, which prompted them to take him to a nearby clinic where doctors told them that the child had gone into a coma and must be taken very quickly to the hospital to save his life.

However, he was declared dead upon arrival at Al Saadin Central Hospital in Minya Al Qamh.

According to Al Watan Newspaper, the forensic report revealed that the boy suffered from burns and bruises on different parts of his body, and that was clearly visible.

Meanwhile, the owners of the slaughterhouse claimed that they found the boy’s body lying in front of the slaughterhouse.

The defendants denied committing the crime before the Public Prosecution, although all available evidence shows that they were the killers.

