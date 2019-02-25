Cuaron wins three Oscars for ‘Roma’ but ‘Green Book’ is best film

Alfonso Cuaron bagged a hat trick of Oscars on Sunday for “Roma,” his love letter to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, but civil rights drama “Green Book” crashed his party with a win for best picture.

The 57-year-old Mexican filmmaker won the prizes for best director, cinematography and foreign language film, capping a brilliant awards season for him — and offering streaming giant Netflix a new feather in its cap.

Diversity, though, was perhaps the biggest winner on a night when a beloved black filmmaker won his first competitive Oscar, a superhero blockbuster set in Africa scored big, and two black actors and an Egyptian first-generation American won three of the four acting prizes.

And the wide range of films honored at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre bridged the divide between arthouse fare and popular blockbusters.

“I grew up watching foreign language films, learning so much from them, being inspired — films like ‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Jaws.’ And there are no waves, there’s only the ocean,” an emotional Cuaron said.

“I think the nominees tonight have proven that we are part of the same ocean.”

Rock legends Queen, fronted by US singer Adam Lambert, opened what turned out to be one of the more enjoyable ceremonies in recent years with a mini-medley of mega-hits “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

The British rockers may have experienced more nerves than during a normal gig: biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was up for several awards and ended up the biggest winner of the night with four Oscars.

The film — which tracks the band’s rise to fame from the moment when Freddie Mercury joined the band in 1970 to their legendary 1985 Live Aid performance — took statuettes for best actor Rami Malek, as well as sound editing, sound mixing and film editing.

“We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. The fact that I’m celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we’re longing for stories like this,” said Malek, whose spell-binding turn as Mercury captivated audiences.

‘Not about… winning’

“Roma” was the frontrunner going into the night with 10 nominations, despite spending little time in movie theaters, in keeping with Netflix’s customary release strategy.

“Green Book” started off with a widely expected best supporting actor trophy for Mahershala Ali, and a best original screenplay award.

It was expected to lose out to “Roma” for best picture, but crept up to take the honors after winning the same prize at the influential Producers Guild Awards. “The whole story is about love. It’s about loving each other, despite our differences, and finding out the truth about who we are,” said director Peter Farrelly.

Another frontrunner for the 91st Academy Awards was offbeat royal romp “The Favourite,” which also had 10 nominations, but turned out to be one of the night’s big losers.

It went home with just one win — albeit one of the night’s biggest shocks — for best actress Olivia Colman, who bested heavy favorite Glenn Close. Crowd favorite “A Star is Born,” too, came away with only one statuette, for Lady Gaga’s song “Shallow.”

“I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about… winning,” the Grammy-winning Gaga said, tears streaming down her face.

“What it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it.”

Tribute to Prince

Celebrated filmmaker Spike Lee provided one of the few eyebrow-raising moments as he accepted an Oscar, his first ever competitive prize, for best adapted screenplay for race drama “BlacKkKlansman.”

Dressed all in purple in tribute to late pop legend Prince, the director put the ABC network’s anti-profanity bleeping machine through its paces with some colorful language.

But then he got serious with an impassioned tribute to his grandmother and a plea for voters to be “on the right side of history” in the 2020 US presidential election.

Among all the contenders, Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther” likely had the best brand recognition among the TV audience — it took in more at the box office than its best picture rivals combined.

The 7,900-odd voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences saw fit to add gold to the blockbuster’s haul of green, with statuettes for its production design, costumes and original score.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees:

Christian Bale in VICE

Bradley Cooper in A STAR IS BORN

Willem Dafoe in AT ETERNITY’S GATE

Rami Malek in BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – WINNER!!

Viggo Mortensen in GREEN BOOK

Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees:

Mahershala Ali in GREEN BOOK – WINNER!!

Adam Driver in BLACKkKLANSMAN

Sam Elliott in A STAR IS BORN

Richard E. Grant in CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Sam Rockwell in VICE

Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:

Yalitza Aparicio in ROMA

Glenn Close in THE WIFE

Olivia Colman in THE FAVOURITE – WINNER!!

Lady Gaga in A STAR IS BORN

Melissa McCarthy in CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees:

Amy Adams in VICE

Marina de Tavira in ROMA

Regina King in IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK – WINNER!!

Emma Stone in THE FAVOURITE

Rachel Weisz in THE FAVOURITE

Best animated feature film of the year nominees:

INCREDIBLES 2

Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

ISLE OF DOGS

Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

MIRAI

Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET

Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – WINNER!!

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Achievement in cinematography nominees:

COLD WAR

Łukasz Żal

THE FAVOURITE

Robbie Ryan

NEVER LOOK AWAY

Caleb Deschanel

ROMA – WINNER!!

Alfonso Cuarón

A STAR IS BORN

Matthew Libatique

Achievement in costume design nominees:

THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS

Mary Zophres

BLACK PANTHER – WINNER!!

Ruth Carter

THE FAVOURITE

Sandy Powell

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Sandy Powell

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS

Alexandra Byrne

Achievement in directing nominees:

BLACKkKLANSMAN

Spike Lee

COLD WAR

Paweł Pawlikowski

THE FAVOURITE

Yorgos Lanthimos

ROMA – WINNER!!

Alfonso Cuarón

VICE

Adam McKay

Best documentary feature nominees:

FREE SOLO – WINNER!!

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING

RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

MINDING THE GAP

Bing Liu and Diane Quon

OF FATHERS AND SONS

Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

RBG

Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Best documentary short subject nominees:

BLACK SHEEP

Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

END GAME

Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

LIFEBOAT

Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

A NIGHT AT THE GARDEN

Marshall Curry

PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE. – WINNER!!

Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Achievement in film editing nominees:

BLACKkKLANSMAN

Barry Alexander Brown

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – WINNER!!

John Ottman

THE FAVOURITE

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

GREEN BOOK

Patrick J. Don Vito

VICE

Hank Corwin

Best foreign language film of the year nominees:

CAPERNAUM

Lebanon

Directed by Nadine Labaki

COLD WAR

Poland

Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

NEVER LOOK AWAY

Germany

Directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

ROMA – WINNER!!

Mexico

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

SHOPLIFTERS

Japan

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling nominees:

BORDER

Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

VICE – WINNER!!

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) nominees:

BLACK PANTHER – WINNER!!

Ludwig Goransson

BLACKkKLANSMAN

Terence Blanchard

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Nicholas Britell

ISLE OF DOGS

Alexandre Desplat

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Marc Shaiman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) nominees:

“All The Stars” from BLACK PANTHER

Music by Kendrick Lamar, Mark “Sounwave” Spears and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith

Lyric by Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

“Shallow” from A STAR IS BORN – WINNER!!

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS

Music and Lyric by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best motion picture of the year nominees:

BLACK PANTHER

Kevin Feige, Producer

BLACKkKLANSMAN

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

Graham King, Producer

THE FAVOURITE

Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers

GREEN BOOK – WINNER!!

Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

ROMA

Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers

A STAR IS BORN

Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers

VICE

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Achievement in production design nominees:

BLACK PANTHER – WINNER!!

Production Design: Hannah Beachler

Set Decoration: Jay Hart

“I did my best and my best is good enough.” Hannah Beachler

THE FAVOURITE

Production Design: Fiona Crombie

Set Decoration: Alice Felton

FIRST MAN

Production Design: Nathan Crowley

Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Production Design: John Myhre

Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

ROMA

Production Design: Eugenio Caballero

Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

Best animated short film nominees:

ANIMAL BEHAVIOUR

Alison Snowden and David Fine

BAO – WINNER!!

Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

LATE AFTERNOON

Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

ONE SMALL STEP

Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

WEEKENDS

Trevor Jimenez

Best live action short film nominees:

DETAINMENT

Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

FAUVE

Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

MARGUERITE

Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset

MOTHER

Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

SKIN – WINNER!!

Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

Achievement in sound editing nominees:

BLACK PANTHER

Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – WINNER!!

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

FIRST MAN

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A QUIET PLACE

Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

ROMA

Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

Achievement in sound mixing nominees:

BLACK PANTHER

Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – WINNER!!

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

FIRST MAN

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

ROMA

Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

A STAR IS BORN

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Achievement in visual effects nominees:

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

FIRST MAN – WINNER!!

Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

READY PLAYER ONE

Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted screenplay nominees:

THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS

Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

BLACKkKLANSMAN – WINNER!!

Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

“Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there.” Spike Lee

CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

A STAR IS BORN

Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Original screenplay nominees:

THE FAVOURITE

Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

FIRST REFORMED

Written by Paul Schrader

GREEN BOOK – WINNER!!

Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

ROMA

Written by Alfonso Cuarón

VICE

Written by Adam McKay

