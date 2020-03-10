Osman Khalid Butt pledges to support 10 underprivileged girls’ education
Popular Pakistani actor and writer Osman Khalid Butt has pledged to support the education of girls to mark Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8.
The Baaji actor attended Aurat March on Sunday in Islamabad where he carried a placard that reads “It takes Rs 1500 a month to educate an underprivileged girl. Donate, educate and empower.”
Later, he took to Instagram to share that “this International Women’s Day, and the day of the nationwide Aurat March, I have contributed to support the education of ten underprivileged girls for a year.”
This International Women’s Day, and the day of the nationwide Aurat March, I have contributed to support the education of ten underprivileged girls for a year. My donation has been to TCF’s ‘Let’s Empower a Girl’s Dream’ campaign – https://support.tcf.org.pk/fundraisers/faizasaleem-support-a-school-unit – and that is just one of several non profit organizations you can donate to (remember, no amount is too small!) Nadia Jamil shared a list with me of some amazing organizations you can contribute to: SOS Village – http://sos.org.pk Bali Memorial Trust – http://balimemorialtrust.org SanjanNagar Schools – http://snpet.org The Missionaries of Charity, Mother Teresa Home Idara Taleem o Agahi – http://itacec.org The PSRD School, Pakistan Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled – http://psrd.org.pk These organizations are all vouched for. Please donate for a better future for our children, and our girls! And if you know of or are a part of any other organization furthering the cause of girls' education, please share the links. As a parting note, I remain in awe of the strength, resilience & passion of our women. Your voices will be heard. Long live the movement. #AuratMarch2020 #Karachi #SheWillRise
He also shared a list of all the organizations’ people can donate to for a better future for our children, and our girls!
“As a parting note, I remain in awe of the strength, resilience & passion of our women. Your voices will be heard. Long live the movement,” he concluded.
Butt never shies away to share upfront and unfiltered views with the masses and has been vocal about women’s rights.