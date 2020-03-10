Popular Pakistani actor and writer Osman Khalid Butt has pledged to support the education of girls to mark Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8.

The Baaji actor attended Aurat March on Sunday in Islamabad where he carried a placard that reads “It takes Rs 1500 a month to educate an underprivileged girl. Donate, educate and empower.”

Later, he took to Instagram to share that “this International Women’s Day, and the day of the nationwide Aurat March, I have contributed to support the education of ten underprivileged girls for a year.”

He also shared a list of all the organizations’ people can donate to for a better future for our children, and our girls!

“As a parting note, I remain in awe of the strength, resilience & passion of our women. Your voices will be heard. Long live the movement,” he concluded.

Butt never shies away to share upfront and unfiltered views with the masses and has been vocal about women’s rights.

