SAPM Awan hails martyred soldiers for foiling DI Khan terror bid

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that foiling a major terror bid in D.I. Khan was a testament to professional prowess armed forces, ARY News reported.

In a tweet on Monday, SAPM Awan paid tribute to martyred Colonel Mujib-ur-Rehman, who sacrificed his life for his country and countrymen.

The Special Assistant went on to say that our martyrs are our pride, and the nation salutes them and holds their sacrifices in the highest regard.

Earlier in the day, Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district and foiled terrorist activity, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement after the incident.

According to ISPR, two high profile terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), while Colonel Mujeebur Rehman of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists.

