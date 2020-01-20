100,000 outdated wheat bags being supplied to Karachi: sources

KARACHI: In the name of overcoming flour crisis in Karachi, substandard and expired wheat is reportedly being supplied to the flour mills in the metropolis city, ARY News reported.

According to sources, at least 100,000 outdated wheat bags are being supplied to Karachi from a godown of the food department in Shikarpur.

The wheat had been purchased in 2017, the sources added.

The sources further said that as many as 70,000 wheat bags worth million of rupees are missing from a godown. Out of 270,000 wheat bags, 70,000 have reportedly been misappropriated in collaboration with the officials of the food department.

Confirming the report, the warehouse’s in-charge said that an inquiry is underway in this regard.

Read More: Flour from PASSCO godowns reach Karachi to overcome shortage

Earlier on January 19, flour from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) godowns had started arriving in the city, aimed at overcoming the shortage created in the market.

Sources in the flour mills association had confirmed the move saying that the flour from the PASSCO godowns had reached the city. “Around 20 to 25 trailers are coming to the city from the PASCO-owned storage sites on daily basis,” they had said but added that there is no chance of immediate relief for the consumers in terms of lowering of flour prices in the city.

Comments

comments