ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan bade goodbye to the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in their final meeting on Monday wherein he commended latter’s efforts with CPEC and in further strengthening diplomatic ties with China, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PM stated in the farewell meeting with Ambassador Jing that Pakistan earnestly awaits the visit from the Chinese President Xi Jinping. He noted that the way the Chinese leadership has brought social and economic transformation for their country is praiseworthy.

He also maintained that the Chinese prosperity and their successful fight against poverty taught so much for the nations to follow and to build on.

The PM held that it was in the era of Yao Jing that Pakistan entered the next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that in this second phase of the CPEC, the milestones were the progress in the industrial, agricultural, social and economic segments.

He noted that the second phase of the CPEC shall play a key role in regional development and prosperity.

The retiring ambassador acknowledged the PM’s vision and his leadership in bringing about the change in Pakistan. He said that if it was not for the PM shrewd focus, the CPEC may not have entered its second phase.

Mr Yao Jing stressed that CPEC is going to ensure inestimable benefits for the entire region.

On the COVID-19 situation, The ambassador admired the role PM played and noted that his smart lockdown strategy is being recognized the world over and added that the second wave of the pandemic may be fought off with the same strategy.

He said that he is bidding farewell to the country amassing good memories and ensured continued support for Pakistan in the development course. He concluded his remarks saying that he wishes to see the friendship between the two allies only growing stronger.

