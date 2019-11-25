Outgoing CJCSC pays farewell call on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, the premier appreciated his long meritorious service for the country.

The Prime Minister wished the outgoing CJCSC well for his post-retirement life, reads a statement from the PM Office.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Lt General Nadeem Raza as new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza will replace General Zubair Hayat, who is going to retire on November 27.

Earlier on Friday, CJCSC General Zubair Mahmood Hayat paid a farewell call on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad.

The President lauded the services rendered by the outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee for defence of the country.

