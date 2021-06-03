Over 1.5 mln vaccinated in Sindh, says Health Department

KARACHI: Over 1.5 million people have been vaccinated in Sindh so far, quoting vaccination figures released by the provincial health department, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the province overall 1,550,553 vaccine doses have been utilized till now, according to the Sindh Health Department.

Sindh has completed two doses of the vaccine in 4,29,223 persons, while 11,21,402 have got at least the first dose of the vaccine, provincial health department said.

Sindh Corona Task Force to boost the momentum of vaccination in the province has decided to suspend the salaries of the government servants from July who will fail to get themselves vaccinated.

Pakistan has so far administered nearly eight million doses of COVID vaccine as the country has begun vaccination of people aged upto 19 years for the inoculation drive.

According to statistics shared on the Twitter handle of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 305,093 people were administered COVID vaccine on June 01.

In a statement, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that COVID-19 vaccines were being provided to all the provinces uninterruptedly. Seventy million people will be vaccinated against the COVID-19 by the end of this year (2021), the NCOC stated.

In order to achieve the target, the NCOC said that a mass vaccination drive will be lunched across the country, adding that everyone will have to play its role in making the anti-coronavirus drive a success.

